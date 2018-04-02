SSC Adds 123 Departmental Vacancies For SI, ASI Recruitment, Application Date Extended To April 14

SI in CAPF is classified as Group B (Non-Gazetted), Non-Ministerial, SI in Delhi Police and ASI in CISF are Group C (Non-Gazetted).
SSC said that the Commission has been receiving repeated requests from Delhi Police to fill up the departmental vacancies of Sub-Inspector (Executive) - Male which are to be filled by the departmental candidate amongst Constables, Head Constables and Assistant Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police with minimum three years service, who shall not be more than 30 years (33 years for OBC & 35 years for SC/ ST) of age.
After this, the SSC has now decided to also include 123 vacancies (SC-19, ST-08, OBC-33 & UR-63) of departmental candidates reported by the Delhi Police for the post of Sub-Inspector (Executive) - Male in Delhi Police in the recruitment process. The direct recruitment of Sub-Inspector for departmental candidates in Delhi Police will be made as per Rule-7 and 27-A of Delhi Police (Appointment & Recruitment), Rules 1980 (Amended in the year, 2013) and Standing Order No. 321/2013.
The departmental candidates will have to appear in the common Computer Based Examinations (Paper-I and Paper-II) of Sub Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination, 2018 along with other candidates. However final result against departmental vacancies will be processed by Delhi Police based on the performance of candidates in Computer Based Examinations after declaration of final result of the said examination by the Commission.
