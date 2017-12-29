Indian Railways Apprentice Recruitment 2017 For Northern Railway Zone

Indian railways has begun recruitment process for 'engagement of Act Apprentices under the Apprentices Act 1961 for imparting training at various Divisions/Units/Workshops over Northern Railway.' Online applications can be submitted till 27 January 2018. The first merit list will be displayed between 15 February 2018 and 28 February 2018. A total of 3162 vacancies are open for recruitment. In order to be eligible, 'Candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and must have passed ITI in relevant trade recognized by Government.' Details of the recruitment are available at the official website rrcnr.org.Applicants must be in the age group of 15-24 years. Upper age limit is relaxable by 05 years in case of SC/ST candidates, 3 years in case of OBC candidates. For Persons with Disability, upper age limit is relaxed by 10 years.While applying, candidates should be very particular about the cluster and units according to their ITI trade. 'It should not happen that candidate select a Cluster or Unit where there is no training slot requirement for your ITI Trade. In such a situation their application may eventually become meaningless, as he would not be allowed to make any changes after the final submission,' clarifies the recruiting body.