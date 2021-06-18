Punjab: Written Exam For Patwari, Ziledaar To Be Held On August 8

PSSSB exam for patwari, ziledaar posts to be held on August 8.

The written examination to fill 1152 posts of Patwari, Ziledaar, Canal Patwari will be held on August 8, 2021, Raman Bahl, Chairman, Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab (PSSSB) has said. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on May 2.

"The board had announced to conduct the examination on May 2, 2021 for these posts but the examination was postponed due to sharply surging COVID cases and the state government had compel to issue guidelines regarding this," Mr Bahl said.

"Now the situation gradually turns normalise and number of Covid cases decreasing sharply so the board has decided to chalk out a program to conduct written examinations for various posts under the Ghar Ghar Rozgar program," he added.

The Board is currently inviting applications to fill a total of 1,080 posts in different departments. The Board has invited applications to fill and 112 vacancies of Supervisor in directorate of Women and Child development, 866 vacancies of Veterinary Inspector, 97 posts of Junior Coaches, and 5 vacancies of Election kannungo. The application forms for the supervisor post is available on the website of the Board. The last date for submission of the forms is July 5.

