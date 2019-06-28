LIC ADO Admit Card Soon. Details Here

LIC ADO admit card will be released on the official website of the insurer, licindia.in.

LIC ADO admit card 2019: The career wing of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will release the admit card for Apprentice Development Officer or ADO prelims examination on June 29, 2019 (on Saturday). The LIC ADO admit card will be released on the official website of the insurer, licindia.in. The public sector insurance company had earlier announced recruitment for more than 8,000 Apprentice Development Officer. The ADO vacancies are open for anyone with a graduate degree from a recognized university in India. The online application for LIC ADO recruitment had begun on May 20 and was completed by June 9.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website to access for more updates on LIC ADO admit card.

LIC ADO admit card: How to download

Follow the steps given here to download your LIC ADO admit card or LIC ADO hall ticket for exams tentatively scheduled from July 6 to 13:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IC, licindia.in

Step 2: Click on the “Careers” section given on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the “Recruitment of Assistant Administrative Officer 2019” link provided on the next page

Step 4: On next page, click on LIC ADO admit card link

Step 5: On next page, login with your registration details

Step 6: From next page open, download your LIC ADO admit card

The selection for the post will be through a preliminary exam followed by a main exam.

The ADO is primarily a sales supervision job. The selected candidates will have to sponsor suitable persons to be appointed as Life Insurance Agents, train them properly, and help the recruited agents to sell life insurance to maximum number of persons.

An Apprentice Development Officer will have to undergo Theoretical and Field Sales Training. The period of apprenticeship shall commence from the date of commencement of the training.

As per the official recruitment notice, "An Apprentice Development Officer, who successfully completes the apprenticeship and, in opinion of the Recruiting Authority, is otherwise suitable for appointment to the service of the Corporation may be appointed as a Development Officer and placed on probation. The period of probation shall be for one year which may be extended upto two years."

