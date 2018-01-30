Kerala PSC LDC Short List 2017: Thrissur District Probability List Released; Check Here Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) has released the LDC Probability List/Short List of Thrissur district today.

Share EMAIL PRINT Kerala PSC LDC Short List 2017: Thrissur District Probability List Released; Check Now New Delhi: Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) has released the LDC Probability List/Short List of Thrissur district today. The short list containing the Register Numbers of candidates who are found provisionally eligible to be included in the Ranked list, subject to the verification of the Original documents, for selection to the post of Lower Division Clerk (LDC) in various state government departments of District of Thrissur has been released on the official website. The Kerala PSC LDC recruitment test - the Objective Type Test (OMR) -



The Register Numbers of the candidates who have appeared in the Kerala PSC LDC Thrissur exam are arranged in their numerical sequence and the arrangement does not in any way, indicate their respective rank on the basis of the said test.



The candidates who are searching for the Thrissur district Kerala PSC LDC results can be accessed from here. The Kerala PSC LDC Thrissur district probability list we are reproducing here was published on the official website of the commission.

Kerala PSC LDC Short List 2017: Check Thrissur District Probability List Here

Here are the registration numbers of the candidates who have been shortlisted for to be included in the Kerala PSC LDC 2017 rank list 2017 in Thrissur district:









According to Kerala PSC, inclusion of Register Numbers of the candidates in this list is purely provisional subject to scrutiny and admission of application on absolute basis. Inclusion of Register numbers in the probability list does not confer any right on the candidate for inclusion in the Ranked List, a notification said.



"The list has been prepared by including the number of candidates who have secured top marks in the OMR Test. The candidates who have secured 69 (Sixty nine) marks and above are included in the Main List of the probability list and the requisite marks have been lowered to the extent necessary in respect of the Supplementary list," said the notification.



Candidates included in the Probability List should present and produce in person the original documents for verification. Date, Time and Venue of certificate verification of candidates included in this probability list will be intimated in due course.



Jobs News





