ISRO To Recruit Engineering Graduates For Scientist/ Engineer 'SC' Post Candidates with BE, BTech or equivalent degree in Electronics, Mechanical and Computer Science can apply for the post. A total of 106 posts are open for recruitment.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT ISRO Recruitment 2018 For Scientist, Engineer Post New Delhi: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited applications from engineering graduates for recruitment to the post of Scientist/ Engineer 'SC' posts. Candidates with BE, BTech or equivalent degree in Electronics, Mechanical and Computer Science can apply for the post. A total of 106 posts are open for recruitment. The last date to submit online application for the recruitment is 20 February 2018. 'The candidates registered under National Career Services (NCS) portal and fulfilling the eligibility conditions may visit ISRO website and follow the application procedure as stated.'



'BE/B.Tech or equivalent qualification in first class with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10. Candidates who are going to complete the above course in the academic year 2017-18 are also eligible to apply, provided final degree is available by 31/8/2018 and their aggregate is 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10 (average of all semesters for which results are available),' reads the official notification about eligibility. The age limit to apply is 35 years.



ISRO will conduct written test on 22 April 2018 at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, New Delhi and Thiruvananthapuram. The initial screening for the written test will be based on the academic merit of the applicants. The test will carry 80 objective questions. 'Final selection will be based on the performance of the candidates in the Interview and those who secure minimum 60% marks in the interview will be eligible for consideration for empanelment in the selection panel, in the order of merit.'



Click here for more



Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited applications from engineering graduates for recruitment to the post of Scientist/ Engineer 'SC' posts. Candidates with BE, BTech or equivalent degree in Electronics, Mechanical and Computer Science can apply for the post. A total of 106 posts are open for recruitment. The last date to submit online application for the recruitment is 20 February 2018. 'The candidates registered under National Career Services (NCS) portal and fulfilling the eligibility conditions may visit ISRO website and follow the application procedure as stated.''BE/B.Tech or equivalent qualification in first class with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10. Candidates who are going to complete the above course in the academic year 2017-18 are also eligible to apply, provided final degree is available by 31/8/2018 and their aggregate is 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10 (average of all semesters for which results are available),' reads the official notification about eligibility. The age limit to apply is 35 years. ISRO will conduct written test on 22 April 2018 at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, New Delhi and Thiruvananthapuram. The initial screening for the written test will be based on the academic merit of the applicants. The test will carry 80 objective questions. 'Final selection will be based on the performance of the candidates in the Interview and those who secure minimum 60% marks in the interview will be eligible for consideration for empanelment in the selection panel, in the order of merit.'Click here for more Jobs