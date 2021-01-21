GPSC To Hold Exam To Fill Posts In Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation

GPSC recruitment 2021 to begin on February 2

The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) will conduct exam for filling posts in Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation. The minimum educational qualification required to apply for this job is graduation in various courses like medicine, engineering and others.

Exam Notification

Application forms for this recruitment will be available from February 2. Candidates can fill and submit the forms till February 17.

On this recruitment, the GPSC Chairman Dinesh Dasa has tweeted that, "Openings for various graduates in different cadre. First time GPSC is conducting recruitment process for Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation ( GMC ). Online application opens on 2nd February to close on 17 February, 2021."

Recruitment:



Openings for various graduates in different cadre. First time GPSC is conducting recruitment process for Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation ( GMC ). Online application opens on 2nd February to close on 17 February, 2021. https://t.co/1PBbmvDlR3 — Dinesh Dasa (@dineshdasa1) January 21, 2021

In November-December, GPSC had started application process for a total of 1, 1914 posts which includes 204 posts of Class 1 and Class 22.

In December, the GPSC had also held interview for Child Development Project Officer, Scientific Officer (Physics), Superintending Archaeologist, Director of Archaeology and Museums and Scientific Officer (Biology) posts from December 3 to December 10.

Click here for more Jobs News