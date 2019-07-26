Government Doctors Are Not Allowed Private Practice: Health Ministry

Appropriate action is taken when any such instance is brought to the notice of the Government: Health Min

As per Central Health Service (CHS) Rules, 2014, persons appointed to CHS shall not be allowed private practice of any kind whatsoever including any consultation and laboratory practice, according to Ministry of Health. The ministry also informed the lower house today that doctors are entitled to a Non-Practicing Allowance (NPA) of 20% of Basic Pay subject to the condition that the Basic Pay plus NPA does not exceed Rs, 2,37,500/- after acceptance of the recommendations of the Seventh Central Pay Commission.

The Minister of State (Health and Family Welfare), Ashwini Kumar Choubey also stated in a written reply in the Lok Sabha here today that as and when any instance of private practice is brought to the notice of the Government, appropriate action is taken in the matter as per rules & procedure of the Government.

"As far as Central Government is concerned, as per Rule 13 of Central Health Service (CHS) Rules, 2014, persons appointed to CHS shall not be allowed private practice of any kind whatsoever including any consultation and laboratory practice," the minister said.

"In lieu of private practice, doctors are entitled to a Non-Practicing Allowance (NPA) of 20% of Basic Pay subject to the condition that the Basic Pay plus NPA does not exceed Rs, 2,37,500/- after acceptance of the recommendations of the Seventh Central Pay Commission," he added.

"Health being a State subject", the minister also said, "no such information in respect of State Government Hospitals is maintained centrally".

Click here for more Jobs News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.