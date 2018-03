JRF Recruitment At DRDO- Defence Institute of Bio Energy Research

Applications have been invited by DRDO- Defence Institute of Bio Energy Research (DIBER) for recruitment to 12 JRF posts in Chemistry, Bio-technology/ Biochemistry/ Microbiology, Botany/ Life Science, Pharmacology and Agricultural Science disciplines. The fellowships are initially available for 2 years. 'A crossed Indian Postal Order of Rs. 10 (Rupees ten only) as fee for application payable to Director DIBER Haldwani (candidate belonging to SC/ST and OBC are exempted from fee) must be enclosed with application,' reads the official update. Further details in this regard can be found at the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.Candidate must have Master's degree in Chemistry (in-organic) in first division with NET qualification or B.E./ B. Tech in Chemical Engineering in first division with NET/ GATE or M.E/ M. Tech in Chemical Engineering in first division both at Graduate and Post Graduate level.: Master's degree in the relevant in first division with NET qualification or B.E./ B.Tech in Bio-Technology in first division with NET/ GATE or M.E/ M.Tech in Bio-Technology in first division both at Graduate and Post Graduate level.Post Gradate Degree in Botany/ Life Science in first division with NET qualification.y: Post Graduate Degree in Pharmacology/ pharmaceutics/Phamacognosy in first division with NET/ GATE/ GPAT qualification: Post Graduate Degree in Agriculture Science (Horticulture/Vegetable Sciences/ Genetics & Plant Breeding/ Plant Pathology/ Agronomy/ Agril Extension) in first division with NET qualification or Post graduate degree in Life Science in first division with NET qualification.Click here for more Recruitment/ Employment News