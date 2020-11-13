'Ayushman Mitra Bharti 2020' Recruitment Notification Fake: National Health Authority

Ayushman Mitra Bharti 2020 recruitment notification is fake: National Health Authority

The recruitment notification for 'Ayushman Mitra Bharti 2020' which is being circulated on social media websites is fake, the National Health Authority, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has said.

"NHA has observed some unscrupulous individual/ agency/ organization circulating fraudulent information by way of social media claiming an official notification for recruitment of "Ayushman Mitra Bharti 2020". This is to notify that NHA has not released any official notification on recruitment of 'Ayushman Mitra Bharti 2020'," it has said in a notification available on its website.

The official website of National Health Authority is Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, pmjay.gov.in.

The fake job advertisement is being circulated on social media websites.

"We request the public not to pay heed to fraudulent videos, web portals, e-mails, calls, SMS and WhatsApp messages regarding the vacancies, enrolment/premium payments etc. related to the scheme," it has mentioned in the notification.

A list of fraud websites is also available on the official web portal of National Health Authority.

