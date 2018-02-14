245 Postman, Mail Guard Jobs In AP Post, Apply Now @ Appost.in Andhra Pradesh Chief Post Master General has notified 245 posts for direct recruitment to the cadre of Postman and Mail Guard in the Postal Divisions/ RMS Divisions in Andhra Pradesh Postal Circle.

According to the notification released by AP Post, there are 234 vacancies of postman and 11 vacancies of mail guard.

AP Post Recruitment: How to apply

The candidates may follow these steps for applying for Postman and Mail Guard opportunities released by the AP Post:



Step 1: Visit the official website of AP Post, appost.in.

Step 2: Click on the notification

Step 3: Click on apply link

Step 4: Register yourself and apply



AP Post Recruitment: Educational Qualification



Here is the details of educational qualification for this recruitment:



For Postman: Matriculation from any recognized Board or University.



For Mail Guard: Matriculation from any recognized Board or University.





AP Post Recruitment: Examination centre



The examination centres identified for conducting the examination are viz., Kumool, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. The candidate should mention the order of preference for these three centres while registering the application through Online.





AP Post Recruitment: Date of Examination



The candidates are advised to visit the website www.appostin or www.indiapost.gov.in from time to time for further information regarding date of examination.





