245 Postman, Mail Guard Jobs In AP Post, Apply Now @ Appost.in

According to the notification released by AP Post, there are 234 vacancies of postman and 11 vacancies of mail guard.
AP Post Recruitment: How to apply
The candidates may follow these steps for applying for Postman and Mail Guard opportunities released by the AP Post:
Step 1: Visit the official website of AP Post, appost.in.
Step 2: Click on the notification
Step 3: Click on apply link
Step 4: Register yourself and apply
AP Post Recruitment: Educational Qualification
Here is the details of educational qualification for this recruitment:
For Postman: Matriculation from any recognized Board or University.
For Mail Guard: Matriculation from any recognized Board or University.
AP Post Recruitment: Examination centre
The examination centres identified for conducting the examination are viz., Kumool, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. The candidate should mention the order of preference for these three centres while registering the application through Online.
AP Post Recruitment: Date of Examination
