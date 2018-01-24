AIIMS Rishikesh Reopens Staff Nurse Recruitment 2018: Online Application To Begin Soon For 1126 Vacancies AIIMS Rishikesh has reopened the application window for recruitment for Staff Nurses Grade II and will accept applications from eligible candidates till March 12, 2018.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT AIIMS Rishikesh Reopens Staff Nurse Recruitment 2018 For 1126 Vacancies New Delhi: AIIMS Rishikesh has reopened the application window for recruitment for Staff Nurses Grade II and will accept applications from eligible candidates till March 12, 2018. The Institute had earlier also invited application for the same post and had conducted CBT on October 28, 2017. The result for the exam was announced in January 2018 and no candidate qualified for the post. Given the circumstances, the institute has reopened the direct recruitment.



The result notification for the exam conducted on October 28, 2017 said, "NO CANDIDATES qualified in recruitment examination held by AIIMS Rishikesh on 28-October-2017 for post of Staff Nurse Grade II on Direct Recruitment Basis (vide no. 2017/115 dated 17.06.2017)."



The notification had also added that recruitment process will be conducted again for the posts.



To apply afresh for the Staff Nurse Grade II, candidates can visit AIIMS, Rishikesh official website (http://www.aiimsrishikesh.edu.in). The online application link will be available soon. For now the old recruitment notice and instruction is available and those planning to apply can go through them.



Those who had registered previously will have to register again but will not be required to pay application fee. There are 1126 vacant posts (UR-570, OBC-304, SC-168, ST-84) of Staff Nurses which will be filled through this recruitment.



Click here for more



