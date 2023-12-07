AIASL Announces Walk-In Recruitment For Customer Service Executive Roles, Check Details

AIASL Recruitment 2023: The drive aims to fill 128 vacancies at Cochin, Calicut, and Kannur airports.

The Air India Air Transport Services Limited (AIASL) has issued a recruitment notification for multiple positions of customer service executive. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 128 vacancies at Cochin, Calicut, and Kannur airports. Eligible and interested candidates can participate in the walk-in interviews scheduled for December 18, 20, and 22.

Vacancy details:

The vacancy details for customer service executive/junior customer service executive positions are as follows: 47 posts for Cochin, 31 posts for Calicut, and 50 posts for Kannur airports.

Age limit:

The upper age limit for both customer service executive and junior customer service executive positions is 28 years for general category candidates, with provisions for relaxation as mentioned in the notification. Candidates belonging to the SC/ST category will get 5 years' age relaxation in the upper age limit, while those from the OBC category will be given 3 years' age relaxation.

Educational qualification:

Candidates should have a graduation degree from a recognised university. Candidates for these roles are required to have relevant qualifications, including experience in Airline/GHA/Cargo/Airline Ticketing or certification in courses like Diploma in IATA-UFTAA, IATA-FIATA, IATA-DGR, or IATA CARGO. Proficiency in PC usage and a strong command of spoken and written English (in addition to Hindi) are also essential.

Salary details:

The monthly salaries for these roles are Rs 23,640 and Rs 20,130, respectively.

Walk-in interviews are scheduled as follows:

December 18 for Cochin, December 20 for Calicut, and December 22 for Kannur. Candidates interested in applying should attend the walk-in interviews in person at the specified venues and bring a duly filled-in application form along with copies of required documents and certificates, as detailed in the official notification. It is advised to regularly check the official website for updates and additional information.

For detailed information about the AIASL recruitment drive, including eligibility criteria, age limits, application and selection procedures, and salary details, candidates can check the official notification here.