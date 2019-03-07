AFCAT Result 2019 Released By Indian Air Force; Direct Link Here

AFCAT result 2019 has been released @ afcat.cdac.in

AFCAT Result 2019: AFCAT result 2019 for the Indian Air Force (IAF) exam held in February has been released on the official website of the test. IAF has released the AFCAT 01/2019 result on the website: afcat.cdac.in. IAF had organised the exam on February 16 and 17, 2019. According to the IAF, the AFCAT cutoff and marks would be shown after the exam is conducted at Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir). AFCAT 2019 registration was held till December 30.

"AFCAT 01/2019 Results have been declared and are available for viewing through individual login. AFCAT cutoff and your marks would be shown after the exam is conducted at Jammu (J&K). AFSB Date and Venue selection will be available soon in your login," said the official AFCAT result statement.

AFCAT 2019 result: Direct link

Click on this direct link to check your AFCAT 2019 result:

AFCAT 2019 result direct link

AFCAT 2019 result: How to check

Follow the steps given here to check your AFCAT result:

Step one: Go to the official website, afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/index.html

Step two: Click on candidate login, there, click on AFCAT 01/2019 on dropdown

Step three: On next page, enter your email id, password and the captcha given there

Step four: Click login and check your AFCAT 2019 result from next page

