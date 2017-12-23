From The Refugee Camps, This Kashmiri Pandit Is Among Civil Services Toppers

From a refugee living in a tent to the civil services, it has been one incredible journey of grit and determination for 27-year-old Neha Pandita who cracked the prestigious Kashmir Adminstrative Services exam securing fourth rank.Ms Pandita was just an infant when her family migrated to Jammu from Shopian after terrorism erupted there. They settled in a tent on the outskirts of Jammu after their ancestral home in the valley was burned down by terrorists."I want to serve in Jammu, but if I am sent to serve in my hometown in the valley, I will not hesitate to go, no doubt it is a miltancy riddled area but I want to work there," she said.Like most migrant pandits, the family's livelihood depended on monthly cash relief and ration provided by the government. "After migrating from the valley, we just took care of her, I didn't have a job, everything was gone", said Roshan Lal, father of Neha.And the government missed no time to falicitate this incredible achievement-Chief minister Mehbooba Mufti tweeted: "Congratulations to Kashyap Neha Pandita for ranking 4th in the Kashmir Administrative Service exams. Braving all odds with her hard work & perseverance she has made her state & her country proud".Senior minister Naeem Akhtar visited her quarter in the migrant camp to personally congratulate Neha and her family. "We are glad that this girl has come out from a migrant camp and made this achievement, I want her to work in Kashmir," said Naeem Akhtar, Minister for Public Works.Neha is a role model for many who have suffered due to conflict, her grit and determination is now an inspiration for youngsters who want to follow her footsteps.