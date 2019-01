Police have identified suspects although no arrests have been made yet (Representational)

A 7-year-old girl has been allegedly raped and murdered in the Amber area of Jaipur, police said today.

The body of the girl, aged around seven years, was recovered from an open area in Chainpura village today, officials said.

"She was allegedly raped and strangled to death. Different teams are working on the case. Some suspects have been identified. The case will be cracked soon," senior police officer Vikas Sharma said.

The body was handed over to family members after postmortem.