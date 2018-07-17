Kerala Man's Body Found In UAE A Week After He Went Missing

Social workers helped locate his brother who later identified the body. (Representational)

An Indian-origin man working with a bank in UAE has been found dead, a week after he went missing, a media report said today.

Jabar KP, who hails from Kerala, lived in Abu Dhabi city but his body was found from Mussafah industrial area on the city's outskirts, Khaleej Times reported.

His body was initially kept in the mortuary as an unidentified corpse. Later social workers and community groups stepped in to locate a relative.

On Monday his brother reached the mortuary and identified the body, the report said.

"We hail from Kannur district of Kerala. Jabar was staying in Abu Dhabi for nine years and he went missing last week," said Muneer, Jabar's brother who works with the same bank.

"I don't know about the day that the body was found but the location is Mussafah. Nor do I know the reason behind my brother's death. He never had problems with anyone. I came to know of his death through social workers and identified the body", he said.

Jabar KP is survived by his wife and two children.