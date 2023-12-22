Indian Student Dies Of Accidental Carbon Monoxide Poisoning At Canada Home

Source of the gas was found to be a car left running in the garage, the police said (Representational)

A 25-year-old Indian student died of carbon-monoxide poisoning after a car was left running in the garage of a home in Canada's Ontario province, media reports said.

Emergency services responded to a report of a gas leak at a home in Kitchener city early on Tuesday and found dangerously elevated carbon monoxide (CO) levels, according to the Waterloo Regional Police.

The source of the gas was found to be a vehicle left running in the garage, the police said.

They found seven individuals with carbon monoxide poisoning and rushed them to a hospital. One was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the police.

The victim was a recently graduated international student from India, according to Don Patel, a family friend, CTV News reported.

Mr Patel said the victim, whose name was not publicly released by his family, was the first person in the home to wake up on Tuesday morning.

"He came down and heard some noise," Mr Patel said. "As soon as he opened the garage door, the inhalants of the stuff made him collapse right there," a media report quoted Mr Patel as saying.

"He's an only child here. He came four years ago. The parents are back home in India," he said.

Speaking on behalf of the family, he said, "They cannot stop crying. They're thinking: 'How can this happen? Why my son?"

Don Patel and others are working with the coroner and the Indian consulate to ensure the 25-year-old's body is returned to India as soon as possible.

"To wait for a week or ten days to receive their loved one, it is heartbreaking, so we are trying to work with all the authorities we can," he said.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Chris Davidson, no working carbon monoxide alarms were found in the home, even though it is mandatory to have working fire and carbon monoxide alarms in every home in Ontario.

