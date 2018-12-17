Drunk Indian Worker Jailed For Stabbing Colleague To Death In Dubai

The presiding judge said the convict will be deported after serving his jail term. (Representational)

An Indian construction worker has been jailed in Dubai for 15 years for getting drunk and stabbing his colleague and attacking another co-worker who tried to stop him.

The incident took place in 2017 and all three men were Indians, reports Gulf News.

In October, the Dubai Court of First Instance convicted the 26-year-old accused of premeditated murder and murder bid.

The convict appealed against the primary ruling before the Appeal Court and sought to have a reduced imprisonment.

On Sunday, his appeal was rejected and the presiding judge said the convict will be deported after serving his jail term.

The injured worker, 29, said the accused stabbed him as well when he intervened and tried to stop the knife attack.

The victim died due to severe stab wounds in the chest.