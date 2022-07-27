'You Work In Lok Sabha, Come On TV Everyday': 5-Year-Old Makes PM Chuckle

Prime Minister Modi rewarded BJP MP's daughter, Ahana, with a chocolate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with a BJP MP's five-year-old daughter today made for an amusing conversation that had the PM laughing.

Anil Firozia, a BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh, brought his family to meet the Prime Minister at parliament.

PM Modi was delighted by his daughter, little Ahana Firozia. Did she know who he is, the Prime Minister asked the child.

"Yes, you are Modi ji. Aap TV par roz aatein hain (you are on TV every day)," the child replied.

"Do you know what I do," PM Modi pressed.

"You work in Lok Sabha," came the reply.

The Prime Minister chuckled and the room erupted in laughter.

PM Modi rewarded Ahana with a chocolate.

Anil Firozia is notable as the MP who lost weight drastically after a nudge from Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who had also given him an incentive. For every kg lost, the MP was assured Rs 1,000 crore for his constituency.

Mr Firozia has lost 21 kilos, so he believes Rs 21,000 crore is guaranteed for his constituency.

The Prime Minister, too, commented on his weight loss.

Praising him for his efforts, PM Modi told the MP he needed to lose a little more to be completely fit.

For the PM, this is the second time in weeks that he has exhorted anyone to lose weight.

At an event in Bihar on July 12, he had reportedly told RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav: "Wazan kam karo (lose weight)."

Since then, the 32-year-old has been sharing videos showing him play cricket or even pulling a car with his bare hands.