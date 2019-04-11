Yogi Adityanath's 'Ali-Bajrangbali' Dig Gets Him Second Poll Body Notice

Yogi Adityanath had made the comment in reference to Mayawati's recent remark (File)

Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP's star campaigner, on Thursday landed in fresh trouble over his "Ali-Bajrangbali" comment he made recently to attack Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. Within days of being warned by the Election Commission for his "Modi's Army" remark, the mercurial leader received yet another election code violation notice from the poll body. He has 24 hours to respond.

"If the Congress, the SP and the BSP have faith in Ali, then we too have faith in Bajrang Bali. The opposition has acknowledged that the followers of Bajrang Bali will not vote for them," Yogi Adityanath said at a rally in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

While Ali is revered by Muslims as Prophet Mohammad's successor, Bajrang Bali is another name for the Hindu god Hanuman.

Yogi Adityanath had made the comment in reference to Mayawati's recent remark in which she had urged the Muslim community not to divide their votes between the Congress and her alliance.

The poll authorities in Uttar Pradesh have sent a factual report on the BSP chief's comment.

Yogi Adityanath, the BJP's most prominent Hindutva face, has been attacking the Congress overs its alliance with the Muslim League in Kerala. He calls the partnership an unholy alliance. He on Wednesday said, " The coalition is shouting ''Ali-Ali'' on the stage at their rallies. These people want to ruin the country with the collaboration of the 'green virus' of Muslim League. Time has come to eliminate this virus forever".

Yogi Adityanath was reprimanded sharply by the Election Commission on last week, days after he referred to the Indian Army as "Modiji ki Sena", or Prime Minister Narendra Modi's army, at an election rally in Uttar Pradesh. "Be careful in your utterances in the future," news agency PTI quoted the poll body as saying.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.