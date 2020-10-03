Yogi Adityanath Recommends CBI Probe In Hathras Rape-Murder Case

Hathras case: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a CBI probe

The alleged rape and murder of a 20-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras will be investigated by the CBI, the Yogi Adityanath government said this evening.

The order to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation came on a day when Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi visited the family of the victim in the village 200 km from Delhi.

"Chief Minister @myogiadityanath Ji has ordered the CBI to conduct a probe into the entire Hathras case," the UP Chief Minister's office tweeted.

Furious protests against the police and the government have been staged across the country, including one in national capital Delhi on Friday, where Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made an appearance and demanded that the four accused be executed.

The ruling BJP, which is under pressure over its apparent inability to prevent horrific crimes against women - at least two more assaults and rapes have been reported from the state since the Hathras case - had earlier dismissed protests by the opposition as a "political stunt".