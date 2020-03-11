'Good Aunt-Nephew Combination': Yashodhara Raje Scindia On Jyotiraditya Scindia

Jyotiraditya Scindia today joined the BJP in the presence of party chief JP Nadda (File)

BJP MLA Yashodhara Raje Scindia on Wednesday said she hopes she will have a good equation with nephew Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the party today. She also said former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will form government in Madhya Pradesh.



"I am very very happy today. Government will be formed under Shivraj Singh Chouhan's leadership. We are happy as I have worked under him and I know what wonderful schemes we had for people, and today we don't have those," she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Best wishes to my nephew, hope we'll have a good aunt-nephew combination," she added.

After an 18-year-long association with the Congress, Mr Scindia, who was reportedly upset over being ignored for the posts of Madhya Pradesh chief minister and the state's party unit president, announced his resignation on Twitter on Tuesday. 21 Congress MLAs also resigned from the Madhya Pradesh assembly, endangering the Kamal Nath government, which enjoys a slim majority.

"Congress is no longer what it used to be, it is living in denial," Mr Scindia said after his induction into the BJP with the party's saffron scarf. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra and Amit Shah for "welcoming me into their family".

Mr Scindia's other aunt, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje also welcomed Mr Scindia into the party.

"If Rajmata Sahab (Mr Scindia's grandmother Vijaya Raje Scindia) was here today, she would be elated to see you put the nation first. I admire your strength of character and courage. It's good to be on the same team. Welcome to the BJP," Vasundhara Raje tweeted.

Vasundhara Raje and Yashodhara Scindia are the sisters of Jyotiraditya Scindia's father Madhavrao Scindia, who died in a plane crash in 2001.

The Congress has 120 MLAs in Madhya Pradesh, four more than the majority mark of 116 in the 230-member assembly. If the resignations of 21 MLAs are accepted, the majority mark will fall to 104. This will make it easier for the BJP - with 107 MLAs - to stake claim to power.

Both the parties have moved their MLAs out of the state to keep their flock safe.