What Mumbai School Principal Said After Being Fired Over Palestine Post

A top school in Mumbai has stirred controversy with its decision to terminate the services of its principal, Parveen Shaikh, in the wake of allegations that Shaikh engaged in social media activity deemed inconsistent with the values upheld by the school. Ms Shaikh's dismissal followed reports that she had endorsed pro-Palestine content on social media platforms.

In a statement released by the Somaiya School management, Shaikh's termination was attributed to concerns that her personal social media activities were at odds with the institution's principles of unity and inclusivity.

However, Ms Shaikh contested the decision, labelling it as "wrongful and unjust".

"I was shocked to know the news of my termination from social media even before receiving a termination notice from the management," Ms Shaikh told NDTV. "The termination notice is completely illegal and based on defamatory lies peddled against me."

"My work as a school principal has been exceptional and my termination for such reason is wrongful and unjust. I am disappointed that in spite of my hard work, dedication and sincere contribution to the school's growth over 12 years, the management chose not to stand by me in the face of this vitriolic public vilification campaign run against me, and instead fell prey to it and took this drastic and unwarranted action," she added.

Ms Shaikh took charge as principal of the school seven years ago. She was earlier asked to resign over her social media posts. last week, the Somaiya school management said that it had sought a written clarification from Ms Shaikh and was waiting for her reply.

"This action appears to be politically motivated. I hold firm belief in our legal system and the Indian Constitution and I am currently considering my legal options," Ms Shaikh added.