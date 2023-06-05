World's Biggest Crypto Exchange 'Binance' Charged By US Regulator

US regulators on Monday charged cryptocurrency giant Binance with securities law violations that together amounted to what they called "an extensive web of deception" and "calculated evasion of the law."

The Securities and Exchange Commission filed a civil complaint listing 13 charges involving platforms and other investment entities controlled by founder Changpeng Zhao, who was once seen as the archrival of disgraced crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried.

