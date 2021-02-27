World NGO Day 2021: Know Its Significance And Why It Is Celebrated

World NGO Day: The day also helps people understand what NGOs actually do for society.

World NGO Day is annually observed on February 27 to celebrate, commemorate and collaborate with various NGOs around the world. The day aims to inspire people to become actively involved with NGOs, both in the public and private sectors. It also aims to educate individuals worldwide on NGOs and their impact.

This day provides an opportunity to honour and remember NGO founders, employees, volunteers, members and supporters.

The first World NGO Day was observed by the United Nations in 2014, although it was officially recognised and declared in 2010 by member nations of IX Baltic Sea NGO Forum of the Council of the Baltic Sea States.

This day gives an opportunity to reflect on hard work and selfless service. Currently, there are millions of volunteers, social activists providing their services to society and many of them doing it for free.

The day also helps people understand what NGOs actually do for society at a local, national and international level.