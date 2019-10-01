'Wonder If Bihar's 40 Seats...': Karnataka Congress Leader On Flood Aid

PM Modi tweeted on the Bihar floods assuring the centre's support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been criticised for "gross apathy" towards southern Indian states ravaged by floods, with former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara wondering if Bihar's 12 extra Lok Sabha seats was why the North Indian state received speedier aid. The tweets came after PM Modi addressed the Bihar floods in a tweet of his own, stating he had spoken to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the centre stood ready to "provide all possible assistance".

In a series of tweets, the Congress leader reminded the Prime Minister "we are also in this nation" and accused him of only being interested in the state during elections.

"On days like these, we cannot but wonder if Bihar's 40 seats vis-a-vis Karnataka's paltry 28 is the reason why Nitish Kumar gets a call but BS Yediyurappa's repeated efforts to talk about Karnataka floods get rejected," G Parameshwara wrote.

We are also in this nation, sir. ನೀವು ಮಾಡ್ತಿರೋದು ಏನೂ ಚೆನ್ನಾಗಿಲ್ಲ! https://t.co/XqIAZA98Ar — Dr. G Parameshwara (@DrParameshwara) October 1, 2019

Heavy rain killed nearly 30 people in Bihar in the past week, with floods bringing capital city Patna to a virtual standstill over the weekend. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has conducted both ground and aerial surveys of affected areas and asked for help from the centre.

Meanwhile, in August, floods in Karnataka killed nearly 100 people and left several lakh hectares of agricultural landed submerged. Chief Minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa met Home Minister Amit Shah last month and asked for Rs 2,000 crore as urgent relief.

Although Mr Shah assured Mr Yeddiyurappa of support, a final decision on the matter was left to the Prime Minister, who was away on a week-long visit to the United States at the time.

The centre's perceived inaction on Karnataka floods has also angered former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who has alleged the Prime Minister had "hatred" for Karnataka.

"More than 60 days since parts Karnataka suffered from floods. No shelter, nothing to eat, cattle dying, crops lost but response from Narendra Modi is missing," he declared, asking, "Why this hatred towards Karnataka?"

"Narendra Modi-ji, why can't you show similar interest in helping Karnataka? You visit Karnataka multiple times during elections but you do not want to be part of the sorrow of people now?" Mr Parameshwara asked.

A BJP MLA has also voiced discontent at the centre's slow response. Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, the MLA for Vijayapura City, has alleged target-based politics as BJP leaders in Delhi look to unseat Mr Yeddiyurappa.

On Monday the Prime Minister had tweeted: "Spoke to Nitish Kumar-ji regarding the flood situation in parts of the state. Agencies are working with local administration to assist the affected. Centre stands ready to provide all possible further assistance that may be required."



