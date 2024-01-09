Women's Panel Seeks Action After Video Of Bihar Cop Thrashing Woman Viral

New Delhi:
The woman's body also demanded a fair probe into the matter (File)
The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday condemned the incident of a police officer thrashing a woman in Bihar's Sitamarhi district.
The woman's body also demanded a fair probe into the matter.
This came days after a video of the incident went viral on social media. A police officer was filmed thrashing a woman in his uniform, triggering an outrage among the public.
Taking to social media platform, X, NCW said that it is a violation of section 166 and section 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
"NCW strongly condemns the brutal act of police official caught assaulting a woman in Surdand police station, Sitamarhi district. This violates section 166 and section 323 of the IPC. We demand immediate action and a fair investigation into this unacceptable behaviour," NCW said in the post.
Further details are awaited.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)