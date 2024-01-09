Women's Panel Seeks Action After Video Of Bihar Cop Thrashing Woman Viral

The woman's body also demanded a fair probe into the matter (File)

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday condemned the incident of a police officer thrashing a woman in Bihar's Sitamarhi district.

The woman's body also demanded a fair probe into the matter.

This came days after a video of the incident went viral on social media. A police officer was filmed thrashing a woman in his uniform, triggering an outrage among the public.

Taking to social media platform, X, NCW said that it is a violation of section 166 and section 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"NCW strongly condemns the brutal act of police official caught assaulting a woman in Surdand police station, Sitamarhi district. This violates section 166 and section 323 of the IPC. We demand immediate action and a fair investigation into this unacceptable behaviour," NCW said in the post.

NCW strongly condemns the brutal act of police offficial caught assaulting a woman in Surdand police station, Sitamarhi district. This violates section 166 and section 323 of the IPC. We demand immediate action and a fair investigation into this unacceptable behaviour… — NCW (@NCWIndia) January 9, 2024

Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)