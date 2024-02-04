Delhi Woman Robs Own Home, Steals Jewellery Meant For Sister's Wedding

The woman entered her mother's home in a burqa to avoid getting caught

A 31-year-old woman wore a burqa, broke into her mother's home, and stole jewellery and cash, worth lakhs in all, in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area, the police said.

On January 30, a woman, identified as Kamlesh, approached the police about a robbery at her Sevak Park home in Delhi's Uttam Nagar.

In her complaint, Kamlesh claimed gold and silver jewellery worth lakhs and Rs 25,000 in cash were stolen from her home on January 30 between 2 pm and 2:30 pm.

The police launched a problem but found no signs of forced entry - the locks on the main door and the cupboard were found to be intact.

The team then scoured through footage from CCTV cameras in the area and spotted a woman in a burqa entering the home suspiciously. The police's technical investigation led to the arrest of 31-year-old Shweta, Kamlesh's elder daughter.

The accused, during questioning, revealed she planned this burglary because her mother loved her younger sister more, the police said. The feelings of jealousy and hatred overpowered her, she said, adding that she also had some debt.

Shweta told the police she hatched this elaborate plan to pay off her dues. Some of the jewellery she stole was hers, which she had asked her mother to keep, while the rest were made by her mother for her sister's wedding, she said.

She then revealed how she slowly built up to the day of the robbery, the police said.

According to the police, Shweta first moved out of her mother's home in January to get the plan rolling. For a few days, Kamlesh helped her elder daughter arrange her new home. She would come to Shweta's place after her younger daughter left for work. Shweta took advantage of this.

On the day of the loot, Shweta first stole the keys to her mother's house and stepped out of her new home on the pretext of buying vegetables.

She then went into a public toilet to wear the burqa and reached her mother's house, where she opened the main door and cupboard locker with the keys and ran away with jewellery and cash. When Kamlesh found out about the robbery and informed her, Shweta pretended to be worried and upset, the police said. She thought no one would suspect her, they added.

Shweta reportedly told the cops that she had sold the jewellery. However, the police have managed to recover them.