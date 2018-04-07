Woman Carries Foetus In Shopping Bag To Police Station To File Rape Complaint The woman claimed that she was raped by four men for months and when she got pregnant, they took help of a nurse who extricated her foetus as she bled and screamed in pain

Right after her forced abortion, the woman went to Satna police station to file a complaint. Satna, Madhya Pradesh: Carrying a four-month-old old foetus in a shopping bag, a 20-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh showed up at a senior cop's office to file a complaint against her alleged rapists, news agency ANI reported.



The woman claimed that she was raped by four men for months and when she got pregnant, they took help of a nurse who extricated her foetus as she bled and screamed in pain. The woman also alleged that the rapists threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident.



On Wednesday, right after her forced abortion, she went to Satna Superintendent of Police VD Pandey's office and filed a complaint against Neeraj Pandey, Dheeraj Pandey, Prem Kumar, Rajkumar and a nurse Sapna.



Mr Pandey told ANI that they have initiated an investigation and will soon arrest the accused.



"The guilty will not be spared at any cost," he added.



(With inputs from ANI)





