Woman Beaten To Death In Bihar, Eye Gouged Out In Brutal Murder

The woman was assaulted while she was working at a farm, the police said. (Representational)

A 45-year-old woman was brutally beaten to death in Bihar, allegedly over a land dispute. The woman's body was found in a mutilated state in Khagaria district, with her eyes gouged out of sockets and injuries on her private parts, the police said.

The woman, identified as Sulekha Devi, was allegedly assaulted while she was working at a farm in Mehandipur village.

Her family has accused five of their neighbours in their complaint to the police.

Based on the complaint, the police have filed a case against the accused and efforts are being made to arrest them.

Sulekha Devi was reportedly attacked by four men on Saturday when she was working in the field. Her attackers thrashed her to death, after which they gouged her eyes out with a knife, cut her tongue and mutilated her private parts, media reports said quoting the eyewitness accounts.

A case has been registered against five people under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including charges of murder. The accused are on the run since the crime was reported and police have started an investigation to arrest them.

"We have filed an FIR against the five accused. We have formed separate teams to arrest them," a police official said.