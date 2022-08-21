Viral Video Shows Noida Woman Abusing, Manhandling Guard; Arrested

A woman has been arrested in Gautam Budh Nagar near Delhi after an altercation with the security guard of her residential society. A video from the spot, which was widely circulated on social media, showed her shouting expletives, using indecent gestures and threatening and manhandling one of the security guards.

The woman had driven in a sedan at the Jaypee Wishtown society in Noida's Sector 126. Police sources said she was apparently drunk. She is yet to be tested for it. The altercation started over a delay in opening the gates and then spiralled, the police said.

In another video, she was seen driving away, with the police seated in the car.

"A woman named Bhavya Rai was caught on video abusing, misbehaving with a security personnel of the society," said Bharti Singh, a senior officer of the police.

"The police have registered a case based on the complaint of the security guard. Her vehicle has been brought to the police station and she has been arrested," she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

A case has been filed and the woman has been accused under Indian Penal Code sections 153A (acts prejudicial to harmony), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of public peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), among others, the police have said.