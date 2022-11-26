Woman And Lover Kill Her Husband, Bury Body In Toilet Pit At Home: Punjab Police

The police said a case of murder has been filed

In a shocking incident, a woman along with her paramour allegedly strangulated her husband to death and buried his body in a 25-feet deep toilet pit at her home in Punjab's Sangrur district, said police on Saturday.

The woman continued to stay at the same house with her two sons, 13 and 11 year of age, police said.

The body of victim identified as Amrik Singh, resident of Bakshiwala, was exhumed on Saturday, almost a month after he was murdered at village Bakshiwala in Sangrur's Sunam, they said.

According to the police, accused woman identified as Rajji Kaur alias Jasvir Kaur (35) had lodged a missing complaint of her husband on November 20.

During investigation, it came to the fore that Kaur had an illicit relation with Surjit Singh Bagga, a resident of the same area, police said.

During questioning, Kaur admitted that she along with Surjit killed her husband on October 27, Sangrur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Surendra Lamba said.

Sharing more details, the SSP said, she served chicken laced with sleeping pills to her husband on the evening of October 27 and when Amrik became unconscious, she called her paramour and then they both strangulated him to death.

Later, they disposed of the body in the 25-feet deep toilet pit, said police.

However, to ward off any suspicion by the police, she lodged the missing complaint after more than 20 days.

A case of murder was registered on Friday, police said.

On Saturday Kaur and Surjit were taken to the house and the body was retrieved after they pinpointed the place where the body was buried, police added.

