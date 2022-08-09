Chirag Paswan Challenges Nitish Kumar, Demands Fresh Elections In Bihar

"He did not do any development work in the state and has no credibility," Mr Paswan said.

Just as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar submitted his resignation, ending the ruling alliance with the BJP, former Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan challenged him to face the people of the state in mid-term elections. "He was reduced to just 43 seats in the last elections, will win zero next time," Mr Paswan, who has been accused of conspiring with the BJP to weaken the JD(U), said.

Accusing Nitish Kumar of insulting the people's mandate for the second time, Chirag Paswan also demanded the imposition of the President's Rule in Bihar.

The young leader, son of former union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, said Bihar has suffered due to Nitish Kumar's arrogance. He did not do any development work in the state and has no credibility, Mr Paswan said, alleging that no principles matter to the Bihar Chief Minister.

"I had warned before the Vidhan Sabha elections that Nitish Kumar ji can turn back anytime after the elections. Today, it seems that day has come," he said.

Mr Paswan, who had in the 2020 assembly polls fielded candidates, many of them BJP rebels, in all seats fought by the JD(U) which saw its tally plummet from over 70 five years ago to under 45, had yesterday bristled at the term "Chirag model" coined by Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan, the party's current national president.

Referring to Lalan Singh's charge, Mr Paswan said he had himself told the BJP that he wanted to contest elections alone because he "cannot work with Nitish Kumar at any cost".

"Nitish Kumar had not only insulted my father but also pushed the entire Bihar into darkness. I fought against him because I vowed to do so," he said.

Accusing the JDU chief of doing anything to stick to power, Chirag Paswan warned the "new friends" considering joining Mr Kumar that he will "spoil their future".