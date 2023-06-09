'Will Regulate AI To Ensure It Doesn't Harm Digital Citizens': Minister

The new personal data protection bill will also be introduced in Parliament soon, he said.

The government will regulate Artificial Intelligence to ensure that it doesn't harm 'digital citizens', Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said today while giving a presentation on how far India has travelled in terms of digitisation in the last nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led centre.

"Toxicity and criminality have significantly increased on the internet. We won't let attempts to harm digital citizens succeed," he said, highlighting that 85 crore Indians use the internet, which is expected to shoot up to 120 crores by 2025.

Crimes like doxing (posting private and identifying details of individuals on the internet with malicious intent and without their consent) have been rising, the minister said, adding that law and order are state subjects and the Centre will have to work with state governments on strict initiatives regarding it.

"There is a boost of digital connectivity in the country, and it's the vision and mission of the government to ensure safety and security in cyberspace," he said.

Mr Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology, said consultations with stakeholders on the Digital India Bill will start this month. The new personal data protection bill will also be introduced in Parliament soon, he added.

India is becoming a globally trusted partner for manufacturing under PM Modi's leadership, the minister said.

"In the manufacturing sector, we are seeing the emergence of world-class factories, huge investments and the creation of a big number of jobs," he said.

India is seeing the fastest degree of 5G rollout, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, adding that we have a high degree of indigenous 5G components.