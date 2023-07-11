'Will Decide When Time Comes': Akhilesh Yadav On Opposition's PM Face

The Opposition will decide on a PM face when the time comes, Akhilesh Yadav said (File)

Amid intense speculation over the leader of the opposition parties for the prime ministerial role, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was asked whether he considers himself a contender for the position.

"We have many faces (for the PM post)... When the time comes, we will decide," Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said.

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, after the Opposition's June 23 meeting, had said the 2024 elections will be fought together and discussions on the PM face will happen at their meeting this month.

There have been suggestions in the opposition camp that the largest and the strongest party should lead the battle in states.

Uttar Pradesh is among the states where the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party, and the Congress have clashing ambitions. The Samajwadi Party appears keen to get the support of other national parties to win the maximum Lok Sabha seats from the state.

The SP wants to emerge as the key player in Uttar Pradesh, which holds significance for the Congress's national ambitions. The united opposition is yet to chalk out the seat sharing arrangement.