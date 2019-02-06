'Why 'Sushri'?' Ask Netizens After Mayawati's Twitter Debut

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati recently joined Twitter.

Two weeks after a Twitter handle in the name of Mayawati first appeared, it has been confirmed that the handle '@sushrimayawati' indeed belongs to the Bahujan Samaj Party chief.



"With due respect let me introduce myself to the Twitter family. This is my opening and inauguration. @sushrimayawati is my official Twitter handle for all my future interactions, comments and updates," wrote Mayawati in her first tweet. The tweet left a lot of people wondering why she had chosen to address herself as "Sushri".

What do mean by ‘Sushri' and why do you think it suits you? — Tarun Das (@BlrTarun) February 6, 2019

Sushri is a title of respect used before a woman's name. It is the Hindi equivalent of 'Ms'.

People on Twitter were quick to share their thoughts on Mayawati's official Twitter handle:

Apne naam ke aage sushri koun lagata hai??? https://t.co/IbqWjjGMrT — Naresh sachdeva (@Nareshksachdeva) February 6, 2019

I love the way people use these prefixes or suffixes with their name viz. "Sushri", "Ji" et al. #MayawatiOnTwitter#mayawatihttps://t.co/J9oI3G0WgR — Kamlesh Dixit (@kash2312) February 6, 2019

With all due respects, please consider removing “sushri” as this can go wrong n hurt a lot...there are many people who pronounce “sh” as “s” “” as “” — Girish Sharma (@GirishSharma32) February 5, 2019

Sushri. Haha. That's how addresses herself. — Rajesh Gupta (@imrajesh) February 6, 2019

Hats off to her self respect. "Sushri" Mayawati. — iamanil (@anilvv) February 6, 2019

@SushriMayawati khud hi apne naam k aage Sushri Jod diya...



Yehi to aapka badappan hai..



So down to earth you are.



Mera matlab aap kitni mahan ho — BJ9186 (@bhavesh9186) February 6, 2019

Mayawati's now-verified Twitter account has racked up over 25,000 followers. According to her party, the objective behind her joining the microblogging website is speedy interaction with the media and masses, and expressing her views on various issues of national and political importance.

