"Why 'Sushri'?" Ask Netizens After Mayawati's Twitter Debut

All India | | Updated: February 06, 2019 17:42 IST
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati recently joined Twitter.


Two weeks after a Twitter handle in the name of Mayawati first appeared, it has been confirmed that the handle '@sushrimayawati' indeed belongs to the Bahujan Samaj Party chief.

"With due respect let me introduce myself to the Twitter family. This is my opening and inauguration. @sushrimayawati is my official Twitter handle for all my future interactions, comments and updates," wrote Mayawati in her first tweet. The tweet left a lot of people wondering why she had chosen to address herself as "Sushri".

Sushri is a title of respect used before a woman's name. It is the Hindi equivalent of 'Ms'.

People on Twitter were quick to share their thoughts on Mayawati's official Twitter handle:

Mayawati's now-verified Twitter account has racked up over 25,000 followers. According to her party, the objective behind her joining the microblogging website is speedy interaction with the media and masses, and expressing her views on various issues of national and political importance.
 

 

