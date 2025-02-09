Who Is 'She Wolf Of Stock Market' Asmita Patel, Now Banned By SEBI

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has barred six entities, including financial influencer Asmita Patel from the capital markets. The action comes amid allegations of running unregistered investment advisory services.

Ms Patel, her firm Asmita Patel Global School of Trading Pvt Ltd (APGSOT), along with other entities - Jitesh Jethalal Patel, King Traders, Gemini Enterprise, and United Enterprises - have been directed to return over Rs 53 crore collected as fees from course participants.

SEBI initiated an investigation after receiving complaints from 42 investors who alleged that APGSOT engaged in unauthorised investment advisory activities. The complainants also claimed Ms Patel has assets worth Rs 140 crore using her proprietary system. The market regulator's 129-page order outlines the violations and prohibits the accused from accessing the securities market.

Who is Asmita Patel?