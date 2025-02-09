Who Is 'She Wolf Of Stock Market' Asmita Patel, Now Banned By SEBI

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has barred six entities, including financial influencer Asmita Patel from the capital markets. The action comes amid allegations of running unregistered investment advisory services.
Ms Patel, her firm Asmita Patel Global School of Trading Pvt Ltd (APGSOT), along with other entities - Jitesh Jethalal Patel, King Traders, Gemini Enterprise, and United Enterprises - have been directed to return over Rs 53 crore collected as fees from course participants.
SEBI initiated an investigation after receiving complaints from 42 investors who alleged that APGSOT engaged in unauthorised investment advisory activities. The complainants also claimed Ms Patel has assets worth Rs 140 crore using her proprietary system. The market regulator's 129-page order outlines the violations and prohibits the accused from accessing the securities market.
Who is Asmita Patel?
- Asmita Jitesh Patel is the director of Asmita Patel Global School of Trading Private Limited (AGSTPL), a company based in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.
- She was born into a traditional Gujarati family, according to her company's website. She has 17 years of trading experience and over a decade of teaching expertise, winning several awards for her contributions to financial education.
- She brands herself as the "She Wolf of the Stock Market" and the "Options Queen." She has claimed to have mentored over one lakh students worldwide.
- She is a financial influencer and maintains a strong digital presence through her website, asmitapatel.com. She has a substantial following across social media platforms, with 5.26 lakh subscribers on YouTube, 2.9 lakh followers on Instagram, 73,000 followers on Facebook, 1,900 followers on LinkedIn, and 4,200 followers on Twitter (X).
- Ms Patel's husband, Jitesh Patel, is also a director of AGSTPL. Some course participants were allegedly asked to pay their fees into the bank accounts of three firms - King Traders, Gemini Enterprise, and United Enterprises - linked to them.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world