Who Is Poonam Gupta? All About The Newly Appointed RBI Deputy Governor

The Centre has appointed Poonam Gupta, Director General of the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), as the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a three-year term. Her appointment comes ahead of the crucial Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting scheduled for April 7-9, 2025. She will succeed Michael Patra, who retired in January this year.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Poonam Gupta, who is also a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister. Before leading the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), she served as the Lead Economist for Global Macro and Market Research at the International Finance Corporation. She has also been a professor at the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations and the Delhi School of Economics and a researcher at the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Currently, Ms Gupta is a member of the Advisory Council of the 16th Finance Commission.

Educational Background

Ph.D. in Economics - University of Maryland, College Park (1998)

Specialization: Macroeconomics, International Finance, and International Trade

M.A. in Economics - University of Maryland, College Park (1995)

M.A. in Economics - Delhi School of Economics (1991)

B.A. in Economics - Hindu College, Delhi University (1989)

She won the 1998 EXIM Bank award for her PhD in international economics.