WhatsApp India Head And Meta India Public Policy Chief Resign

Two weeks after Meta India head Ajit Mohan resigned to take up another job at rival Snap, Meta's country lead for public policy Rajiv Aggarwal has also quit today, the social media giant confirmed. WhatsApp's India head Abhijit Bose has also resigned, Meta said in a statement.

Rajiv Aggarwal has decided to step down from his role at Meta to pursue another opportunity, the statement said, wishing him the best for future endeavours.

Will Cathcart, Head of WhatsApp, thanked Abhijit Bose for his "tremendous contributions" as the first Head of WhatsApp in India.

"His entrepreneurial drive helped our team deliver new services that have benefited millions of people and businesses. There is so much more WhatsApp can do for India, and we're excited to continue helping advance India's digital transformation," Mr Cathcart said.

The tech giant also announced the appointment of Shivnath Thukral, who was Director of WhatsApp Public Policy in India, as Director of Public Policy for Meta in India across all its platforms.

Mr Bose also announced his resignation on LinkedIn, saying he is "really excited" about his next job. "After a small break, I plan to rejoin the entrepreneurial world," he said, adding that his stepping down had been planned for a while, "but given the events last week" they wanted to hold this back to "focus on supporting those impacted last week".

Facebook's parent company Meta had announced massive layoffs in a blog post on Wednesday. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg had apologised for the same and took "accountability for these decisions and for how we got here."

Over 11,000 Meta employees were laid off in the first major round of lay-offs in the social media giant's history. Meta is the latest of tech giants to announce a downsizing.