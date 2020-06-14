Bengal Governor, Trinamool Leaders Spar Over Video Of Disposal Of Bodies

The video was shot by protesting locals who claimed authorities were trying to hide coronavirus deaths.

The West Bengal Governor and top Trinamool Congress leaders fought a day-long war of words on Twitter over the ghastly viral video of decomposed dead bodies held with a pair of long tongs and dragged by civic workers out of a crematorium into a van in Kolkata.

The video was shot on June 10 by protesting locals who claimed authorities were trying to surreptitiously dispose of bodies of coronavirus patients. Kolkata Police had later said the bodies were unclaimed and warned action against those "spreading fake news".

Trinamool MP Dinesh Trivedi attacked Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for his repeated tweets about the incident, "Governor of Bengal caught red-handed spreading Fake news & misinformation....you should be ashamed of yourself."

Governor of Bengal @jdhankhar1 caught red-handed spreading Fake news & misinformation! For a dignified post as yours, you should be ashamed of yourself!#BJPMalignsBengalpic.twitter.com/EkrlQSB30z — Dinesh Trivedi (@DinTri) June 13, 2020

When the video went viral on Thursday, the Governor had attacked the Mamata Banerjee government for "heartless indescribable insensitivity" in the disposal of dead bodies.

"A (rotten) apple never falls far from the tree," said Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, accusing the Governor of "firing BJP arrows". Addressing him as "Uncleji" in a later tweet, she said "you can always contest next Rajasthan polls. Keep fit for that."

GovernorWB back to firing BJP arrows at state govt which is handling covid, amphan & migrant return smoothly all at once.



A (rotten) apple never falls far from the tree.. https://t.co/sSKMkN0Lnq — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) June 12, 2020

State education minister Partha Chatterjee also joined the Twitter attack while Kolkata Municipal Corporation chief Firhad Hakim issued a statement, saying, "The Governor can demand explanations from the government and give suggestions. But he cannot criticise us and attack us on Twitter."

Mr Dhankhar accused Ms Moitra of attacking him only to "curry favour" with Mamata Banerjee. In a recent social media post that surprised many in Trinamool, Ms Moitra had complained about corruption in panchayats.

The Governor said, "After being in firing line for letting CORRUPTION CAT out by revealing HYDRA HEADED CORRUPTION in panchayats -- now trying to curry favour @MamataOfficial by taking on governor. Not the only one in state of helplessness ! Sad and concerned at captivity of these worth leaders."

After being in firing line for letting CORRUPTION CAT out by revealing HYDRA HEADED CORRUPTION in panchayats- now trying to curry favour @MamataOfficial by taking on Governor.



Not the only one in such state of helplessness! Sad and concerned at captivity of these worthy leaders! https://t.co/mL71ogZN5m — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) June 13, 2020

Mr Dhankar called Dinesh Trivedi an "image conscious leader" who had been "IPACked" - reference to poll strategist Prashant Kishor's company IPAC or Indian Political Action Committee.

Hired by the Trinamool ahead of the 2021 state polls, IPAC may be designing the party's social media response to criticism that has lately been significantly more orchestrated than before.

IPAC was hired by the Trinamool last June after BJP pulled off a shock result in the Lok Sabha elections, increasing its tally from two to 18 seats.

What an irony ! Even image conscious leaders @DinTri have been ‘IPACked'. How a life long earned reputation gets so capsized !



People's mandate goes for a song by such betrayal by Elected representatives.



I for one would not breach confidentiality-that may cause upheaval. (2/3) — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) June 13, 2020

The Home Department of the Bengal govenrment also appeared to join the Twitter battle. In a series of tweets, it virtually accused the Governor of "....decontexualising the incident and projecting a one-off incident on the pandemic canvas, despite explanatory communiqués."

Decontexualising the incident and projecting an one off incident on the pandemic canvas, despite explanatory communiques, adversely impacts the social mind, demotivates public administration, denigrates frontline public health workers, hamstrings further ..(4/5) — HOME DEPARTMENT - GOVT. OF WEST BENGAL (@HomeBengal) June 13, 2020

After the commissioner of Kolkata Municipal Corporation met the Governor at Raj Bhavan, Mr Dhankar tweeted, "Commissioner Vinod Kumar updated me about sordid saga of dead body disposal....Ghastly episode has shocked all. ...Urge immediate apology to society at large."

However, the administrative head of the corporation, Mr Hakim, who was earlier the mayor and is now a senior minister in the Mamata Banerjee government, did not meet the Governor, as requested.