Mamata Banerjee To Be In North Bengal Next Week As Part Of District Tours

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit north Bengal next week to take stock of the situation there, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Ms Banerjee is likely to reach Siliguri on September 21 and will spend a night there, the official at state secretariat "Nabanna" said.

The next morning, she is scheduled to hold an administrative meeting with officials of Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts at ''Uttarkanya'' -- the branch secretariat in Siliguri, he said.

On September 23, the Chief Minister is likely to chair another administrative meeting with district officials of Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Coochebhar at the same place, the he said.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to return to Kolkata on September 24, he added.

This will be Ms Banerjee's first visit to the northern districts since the COVID-19 outbreak in March. She visited Malda in the first week of that month.

The official said that during the meetings all necessary COVID-19 protocols will be strictly followed.