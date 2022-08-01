Weather Office Predicts Normal Monsoon, 7% Excess Rain Received In June-July

Southeast India to receive 'normal' to 'above normal' rainfall. (Representational)

India will receive normal monsoon rains in August-September, particularly in eastern Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, which have witnessed deficient showers this season, the weather office said on Monday.

"Rainfall over the country as a whole during the August-September period of the southwest monsoon season is most likely to be normal, that is, 94 to 106 per cent of Long Period Average (LPA)," Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General, India Meteorological Department (IMD) told reporters here.

India has received 7 per cent excess rains this monsoon season between June 1 and July 31, but rice growing states of West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Kerala have received deficient rainfall.

"For August, monthly rainfall over the country as a whole is most likely to be normal, that is, 94 to 106 per cent of LPA," Mohapatra said.

He said the 'normal' to 'above normal' rainfall is very likely over most parts of southeast India, northwest India and adjoining west central India, while west coast and many parts of east central, east and northeast India may get lesser than expected showers.

