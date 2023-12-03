'We Submit To The Will Of People': AAP Congratulates BJP On Big Win

This is, however, not reflective of the mood of the nation for Lok Sabha, AAP said (File)

As the BJP won in all three Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the Aam Aadmi Party, in a statement on Sunday, said, "We submit to the will of the people and congratulate the BJP for the win."

"We sincerely hope that the BJP will come through on its promise and provide homes under the 'Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Awas Yojana'. We also hope that the BJP will provide LPG at Rs 450 as promised. We demand that cheaper LPG should be provided for the entire nation and not be limited to the 3 states," they further said in the statement.

We also extend our congratulations to Congress on a spectacular win in Telangana. This is, however, not reflective of the mood of the nation for Lok Sabha, as Congress won MP, Chattisgarh and Rajasthan in 2018, but the BJP won the 2019 Lok Sabha, they added.

"India alliance talks will now be held on December 6 in Delhi, in which we will decide the future course of action," as per the statement.

The Aam Aadmi Party is in the formative stage in these states, and we were contesting to ensure that our message reaches everyone, they added in the statement.

"The BJP lost its deposits on 31 seats in the recently concluded Karnataka elections. PM Modi himself campaigned in Andhra Pradesh but the BJP lost on all 173/173 seats and scored less than NOTA. Did this affect the BJP's vote share in Gujarat?" AAP said in the statement.

In the Assembly elections in four states- Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh- the counting of which is in the final stages, as per the Election Commission data, the BJP won majorities of the seats in three North Indian states.

While in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the BJP has defeated the incumbent Congress governments, in Madhya Pradesh, it has defeated the anti-incumbency in retaining power.

However, in the South Indian state of Telangana, the Congress dethroned the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

