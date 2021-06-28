VIP Cars Including Sharad Pawar's At Race Track; 'Sad,' Says Kiren Rijiju

Sharad Pawar, other VVIPs parked their vehicles on the track at Pune's Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has expressed his displeasure over reports that Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and other seniors ministers in the Maharashtra government used a track for athletes as a parking lot during a meeting in Pune. Such incidents bring disrespect for sports and sporting ethics in our country, Mr Rijiju tweeted, reacting to a tweet by a BJP MLA from Pune who reported the incident.

"As it is we are lacking in sufficient sports facilities in our country. All the sports centers need proper care," he said.

I'm personally very sad to see such disrespect for sports and sporting ethics in our country. https://t.co/XV47LRckmJ - Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 27, 2021

In his tweet yesterday, Siddharth Shirole, the BJP legislator from Shivajinagar Constituency, said that apart from Mr Pawar (who is Indian Olympic Association president), Sports Minister Sunil Kedar and Cabinet Minister Aditi Tatkare had also parked their vehicles on the track for athletes at Pune's Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex.

It is one thing for the Sport Commissioner of MH to apologize for this disgraceful act... but when will the tall leaders of the #MVA apologize to the athletic community for disrespecting & destructing their hallowed ground with an act that clearly was a brazen abuse of power https://t.co/6EogZYXca0 - Siddharth Shirole (@SidShirole) June 27, 2021

Apologising for the incident, Pune District Information Officer issued a clarification saying that although only one vehicle was allowed to use the cement concrete road near the athletic track, other vehicles reached there despite not being granted permission.

"The incident has been noted by the sports minister and instructions have been issued to make sure that such an incident is not repeated again. Going forward it will be made sure that vehicles are not allowed at an athletic track," the Pune District Information Officer said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Om Prakash Bakoria, Sports Commissioner of Maharashtra told ANI that since Mr Pawar had some issue with his leg, only his vehicle was allowed to be parked on the cemented track.

"Pawar sahib has an issue with his leg, if he was taken from another side he would have to climb two to three staircase hence only his vehicle was allowed. The vehicle was allowed on cemented track only and guards on duty were informed the same as well. But unfortunately, the vehicles came in a row (on track). It was allowed just to make site he does not face problems in walking. On behalf of the sports department I apologise for it and assure you that such an incident will not be repeated again," the State Sports Commissioner was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The ministers reportedly did not want to use the elevators to reach the second floor of the sports complex which houses a meeting room. To avoid the inconvenience, the ministers decided to take the cars up to the second floor of the complex and parked the cars on the athletic track, according to ANI.

The cars were reportedly parked till the meeting came to an end.

