Vinay Mohan Kwatra will take over as India's next foreign secretary at the end of this month

Vinay Mohan Kwatra, India's ambassador to Nepal, has been named the new foreign secretary by the Centre on Monday. Mr Kwatra succeeds Harsh Vardhan Shringla who is set to retire at the end of this month.

With over 32 years in the foreign service, Mr Kwatra has served in a range of assignments, including as Ambassador to France.

He has also served in Washington DC, Geneva, Beijing, South Africa and as Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office.