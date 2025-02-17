BJP, DMK Trade Barbs Over Tamil Website 'Blocked' For PM-Trump Cartoon

Popular Tamil media group Vikatan on Saturday said its website - www.vikatan.com - was blocked for "many users from different locations" after it published a satirical cartoon on February 10 about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump; the cartoon was about the over 300 illegal Indian immigrants deported from the US, in shackles, in military aircraft that landed in Punjab.

In an X post at 11.46 pm on Saturday, Vikatan said several of its readers had reported being unable to access the website, and that the centre had made no official announcement about any block.

In a furious post, Vikatan said, "We have always worked, and will continue to work, for freedom of expression. If the centre blocks the website due to this cover, we will face it legally."

NDTV understands that some ISPs, or internet service providers, have blocked access for certain locations, including in Tamil Nadu. However, there are also reports others have backtracked pending a direct order from the centre.

The storm broke after the BJP's Tamil Nadu chief, K Annamalai, flagged the cartoon in complaints to the Press Council of India and junior Information and Broadcasting Minister L Murugan.

For nearly a century, Vikatan has stood firmly in support of freedom of expression. We have always operated with the principle of upholding free speech and will continue to do so. We are still trying to ascertain the…

"On behalf of Tamil Nadu BJP, we have submitted two separate representations today: one to the Chairperson of the Press Council of India and another to our Minister of State L Murugan... seeking prompt action against Vikatan magazine for being a mouthpiece of the DMK and for publishing offensive and baseless content against our Prime Minister Modi," Mr Annamalai wrote.

Mr Annamalai, a fierce critic of the DMK, also alleged the Vikatan cartoon, which featured Mr Modi sitting, with his arms and feet shackled, next to a laughing Donald Trump, undermined the Indian government's political and diplomatic efforts in the deportation issue.

"Freedom of press does not give licence to a newspaper to malign a political leader by publishing fake and defamatory writings," he said.

On behalf of @BJP4TamilNadu, we have submitted two separate representations today: one to the Chairperson of the Press Council of India and another to our Hon MoS Thiru @Murugan_MoS avl, seeking prompt action against Vikatan magazine for being a mouthpiece of the DMK and for…

The controversy snowballed quickly, with Chief Minister and DMK boss MK Stalin slamming the centre and demanding access to the website be restored. Such censorship, he declared, was not conducive for the functioning of a good democracy.

The central government has not, so far, responded on this matter.

In a rare show of bonhomie, Mr Stalin was joined in his criticism by actor-politician Vijay, who called it a clampdown on the freedom of expression guaranteed by the Constitution. "Freedom of press - the fourth pillar of democracy - must be protected at all costs. If there are concerns about the content... the appropriate course is to seek legal recourse not to resort to draconian measures..."

Another actor-politician, Kamal Haasan, posted a detailed statement on X, in which he said that while he may not "agree with all the opinions of Ananda Viketan", but that "it is my duty to strongly oppose and prevent anyone who tries to snatch that right (to freedom of expression) away."

"The Makkal Needhi Maiyam (Kamal Haasaan's party) strongly condemns this action by the central government. Tamil Nadu will make any elephant that tries to infringe on our freedom of speech or our language slip and fall. A thousand years of Tamil history gives us the courage to say this."

Reacting to the jabs, the BJP's senior Tamil Nadu leader, Narayanan Thirupathy, posed a sarcastic question to the Chief Minister. "Please talk about 'freedom of expression' after reading the list of persons arrested during the past four years for criticising you and your government."

With input from agencies

