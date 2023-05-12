Video: Woman Pulls Bike's Petrol Line, Sets It On Fire In Delhi

The bike set on fire by the woman

A woman disconnected the fuel line of a motorbike, lit up a match and set fire to the vehicle, showed a surveillance footage from Delhi.

The incident was reported from South east Delhi in the early hours of Friday.

The footage shows the woman, dressed in salwar kurta with a handbag, ambling in a dark alley. She then stops before a motorbike, crouches, disconnects the fuel line, strikes a match and sets the vehicle on fire, shows the video.

As the woman tried to repeat the exercise with another bike, she was caught by the people and handed over to the cops.

It is not clear what was the provocation behind the extreme act. The woman, who is yet to be identified, is being questioned by the cops.

A case has been filed against the woman.