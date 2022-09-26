Video: UP Shocker - Mentally Challenged Woman Slammed To Ground, Assaulted

In Dourala, Uttar Pradesh, a group of men assaulted a mentally challenged woman

A shocking video has emerged on social media, showing a woman being physically assaulted by a group of men in broad daylight. An FIR (First Information Report) was filed against a group of men and the victim was admitted to the Mental Hospital in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, Meerut Police said.

According to police reports, on September 19, the mentally challenged woman was physically assaulted by a group of men. The incident took place in an area under Dourala Police Station's jurisdiction. Police said the woman was rescued from the spot and sent for medical examinations.

The horrifying video clip shows two men mercilessly dragging a woman on the ground and assaulting her, even as she pleads and cries for help.

In a shocking show of insensitivity, scores of people can be seen crowding around and watching her plight, with some even capturing the incident on their mobile phone cameras, but none coming forward to stop the perpetrators or lend the victim a helping hand.

According to latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, Uttar Pradesh had registered a total number of 56,083 cases related to crimes against women, from January to August 2022, with a crime rate of 50.5 per lakh population.

Nearly 31,000 complaints of crimes committed against women were received by the National Commission for Women (NCW) last year, the highest since 2014, with more than half of them from Uttar Pradesh.

There was a 30 per cent rise in complaints of crimes against women in 2021 as compared to 2020 when 23,722 complaints were received.

Of the 30,864 complaints, a maximum of 11,013 were related to the right to live with dignity that takes into account the emotional abuse of women, followed by those related to domestic violence at 6,633 and dowry harassment at 4,589, according to official NCW data.