Video Shows The Moment Odisha Health Minister Was Shot

A shocking video of the exact moment that Odisha Health Minister Naba Kisore Das was shot at by an assistant sub-inspector today has emerged. Though the clip doesn't show the attacker, it clearly shows Mr Das getting shot from very close range just as he steps out of his car.

A loud gunshot noise can be heard amid sloganeering from his supporters. Naba Das could be seen staggering back to the seat, holding his chest. He can then be seen trying to step out while pressing on his bleeding chest. The video footage then becomes shaky as the person shooting it appears to hastily turn the camera towards the crowd, which runs after the shooter.

Another video clip Videos showed Mr Das bleeding from the chest with people trying to lift the injured minister, who at this point seemed unconscious, and place him on the front seat of a car.

Mr Das was shot near Gandhi Chowk near Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda district on Sunday around 1 pm, on his way to attend a programme. The police officer shot two rounds, critically injuring the minister, who was rushed to a hospital. He was later airlifted to Bhubaneswar, witnesses said.

Assistant Sub-inspector of Police (ASI) Gopal Das, who fired at the minister, has been arrested.